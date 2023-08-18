BAFL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
DFML 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
DGKC 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.25%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.74%)
OGDC 100.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 93.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
PPL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.02%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.12%)
SNGP 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 98.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
UNITY 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,896 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,388 Increased By 123.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 48,282 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,164 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks open lower as miners drag, July retail sales fall more than expected

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2023 02:03pm

UK stocks opened lower on Friday, led by miners on worries over weak China demand outlook, while data showed domestic retail sales fell more than expected in July.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.4% in early trade, while the pound declined 0.15% to $1.2728 right after the data.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.4%.

British retail sales volumes last month were 1.2% lower than in June, as heavy rain put off shoppers, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a decline of 0.5%.

On an annual basis, retail sales were 3.2% lower than a year earlier, compared with economists’ forecasts for a 2.1% decline.

Industrial metal miners fell 1.0%, leading sectoral declines.

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group has filed for bankruptcy protection in a US court, as anxiety grows over China’s worsening property crisis and a weakening economy.

FTSE 100 UK stocks

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks open lower as miners drag, July retail sales fall more than expected

Rupee back to losing ways, settles at 295.78 against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes

Interim govt will ensure full use of SIFC forum: Kakar

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Read more stories