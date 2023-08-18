BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Pakistan

UAF taking measures to ensure food security

Press Release Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) is taking all possible measures to strengthen the academic and research in order to ensure food security.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while chairing the Dean’s and Directors meeting at the syndicate room. He said that the university will also promote the virtual learning system for the benefit of the students and other stakeholders.

He appreciated the efforts of Chairman Entomology Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director External Linkages Dr Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib, Director ORIC Prof Dr Muhammad Jaffar Jaskani and Associate Prof Dr Abid Ali in playing their active role in signing MoUs with Chinese Institutions including Institute of Plant Protection, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, College of Plant Protection, Henan Agriculture University, Institute of Plant Protection, Henan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, College of Plant health and Medicine, Qingdao Agriculture University, College of Life Science, Shenyang Normal University, Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences last month that will help get benefit from each other experiences.

He said that the university is turning all stones to produce skill manpower that is a guarantee of a bright future. The university has mapped out a plan to participate in a road show in China. The university also kicked of joint Diploma programme with the Chinese Institute in the area of modern agriculture.

He said that the university is providing state of the art facilities to the students and faculty and in this regard modern equipment is being ensured. He said that the university participated in the first agriculture and food expo in Karachi under TDAP that will enhance our linkages with farmer’s community, industry and other stakeholders.

He said that the university is setting up a Pest Management Laboratory (40 million PKR), Ecosystem Restoration and Sustainable Development with suitable funding in collaboration with China. He said that NOC for D-Pharmacy has been issued and fifty seats for the said degree programme have been increased. Students’ internships are being strengthened with the help of industry linkages.

food security UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

