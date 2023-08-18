BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
NHA Board allows procurement of works of several projects

Tahir Amin Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has allowed procurement of works of several projects reflected in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP-2023-24) and holding of competition among state-owned entities through limited direct tendering without any advertisement.

Official documents revealed that the board which met with Captain Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), chairman NHA in the chair took the agenda Procurement of Road Construction Works Under PPRA Rule 42(f) “Direct contracting with State-Owned Entities (Amended Vide SRO No 834(I)/2021 dated June 28, 2021)”.

After deliberation, the NHA Executive Board allowed procurement of works of the following projects reflected in PSDP (2023-24) as per PPRA Rule-42 (f) and hold competition amongst state-owned entities through limited direct tendering without any advertisement: a. Construction of Lahore–Sahiwal–Bahawalnagar Motorway Project. b. Extension of KLM Start Point to Saggian Road and Main Ravi Bridge. c. Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station. d. Construction of Dual Carriageway connecting M-2 at Neela Dullah via Kahur with M-14 CPEC Western corridor at Kharpa Pindi Gheb. e. Link Road M-1 Motorway to Margallah Avenue in ICT. f. Dualization of Road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway M-3 via Satiana. g. Dualization and Rehabilitation of Kuchlak–Chaman Section of National Highway (N-25), length 104 km. h. Dualization of Khuzdar–Kuchlak Section of National Highway (N-25), total length 330 km, (Section-5, length 89.4 km). i. Lowari Tunnel Electrical and Mechanical Works plus Bridges.

The board also allowed procurement of construction supervision consultant for the projects at S. No. ‘a’ to ‘f’ as per PPRA Rule-42 d(iii) through negotiated tendering without any advertisement to M/s Nespak. However, the designs of all projects to be vetted by a third party.

The NHA Executive Board also allowed procurement of projects reflected in PSDP (2023-24) as per PPRA Rule-42 (f) and hold competition among state-owned entities through limited direct tendering without any advertisement which includes: a. Construction of Two Lane DI Khan Bypass (14.9 km). b. Construction of Abdulkhel Interchange to Dhakki to Kallurkot Road (45 km). c. Construction of road link from Ramak (N-55) Daraban (N-50) (length 66 km), DI Khan. d. Construction of Motorway from Ghulam Khan to Essakhel Interchange (feasibility study). e. Construction of Paharpur-Sidra More (N-55 Road). f. Rehabilitation and upgradation of Kundal Interchange to LakkiMarwat to Tajazai Road (length 56 km), DI Khan Development Package. g. Construction of Road from Essakhel (Arsala Khan) to Bannu/Karak Link (DI Khan Development Package).

The board approved the award of agreement for “Consultancy Services to Carry Out Third Party Validation of NHA Projects” to the most advantageous consultants: M/s Finite Engineering (Pvt) Ltd in association with M/s Effective Engineering Expertise (Pvt) Ltd (Sub-Consultant) at evaluated consultancy cost of Rs130.831 million, which includes salary cost, direct non-salary cost and all applicable federal, provincial and local taxes including GST, subject to revision of PC-II.

The board directed as follows: a. The third party validation consultant will work under Member (EnggCoord). b. The experts/specialists must be present and should be available as and when required. c. During the currency of agreement, there will be no change in technical staff as per provided list of key personnel. d. Assignments to the consultant be given on a case-to-case basis as and when required by NHA.

