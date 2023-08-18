Police forms ‘Minority Protection Unit’

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Thursday constituted a Minority Protection Unit (MPU) comprising 70 policemen for the protection of minority places of worship and communities.

A senior official of the police said that 70 personnel of city police have been posted in the MPU and a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation head the unit.

The move comes a day after a violent mob of hundreds ransacked and torched at least five churches and attacked the residences of members of the Christian community following an alleged incident of blasphemy in the Jaranwala town of Faisalabad district.

