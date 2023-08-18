BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business community hails PM’s approach to economic challenges

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the business community is hopeful that the caretaker Prime Minister will try his best to get the economy out of its current problems and include capable and sincere people in his team so that the public and the business community can get some relief.

He said that caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar’s assurance of continuing the previous government’s policies is timely and welcome. This assurance was a relief for the business community, which was apprehensive about the prospect of a radical change in key economic policies, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the continuation of the policies of the previous government also means that the IMF programme will not be derailed, which is necessary to save Pakistan from bankruptcy.

He said that all the reforms required for the success of the IMF’s November review should not be delayed; otherwise, the IMF programme will be derailed and the country’s problems will increase.

He said that the sudden increase in the value of the dollar and petroleum products and the decrease of more than 400 points in the stock market after taking the oath of the caretaker Prime Minister are worrisome.

The downward trend in exports and remittances is also continuing, which are signs of a deepening economic crisis, he added.

He said that the federal cabinet should be finalised immediately so that they could start working.

According to the caretaker Prime Minister, he is keen on reforms in the power sector and broadening the tax base, while he is serious about improving the economic situation through deregulation.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the caretaker PM is also keen on attracting foreign investment under the SIFC, which was created by the previous government for the same purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy business community PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain National Business Group Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Business community hails PM’s approach to economic challenges

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ECP announces launch of fresh delimitation of constituencies: General election delay seemingly inevitable

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Chief election commissioner calls on CJP

FO says Gwadar attack was aimed at targeting Chinese

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

Business brands of defaulter co: FBR to auction off trademarks, properties

KSA-Iran ties ‘on the right track’: Iranian minister

Read more stories