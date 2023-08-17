BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks slip on defence drag, hawkish Fed minutes

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 09:24pm

UK’s FTSE 100 fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday, hurt by a sell-off in defence stocks, while investors remained cautious as hawkish meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve fanned fears of interest rates staying elevated.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% to over one-month lows, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 dropped 1.2%, also hitting a one-month low.

BAE Systems fell 4.7% after Britain’s biggest defence company said it agreed to buy Ball Corp’s aerospace business for about $5.55 billion in cash.

The aerospace and defence sector index dropped 3.1%, leading sectoral losses.

FTSE 100 drops as inflation remains sticky

Meanwhile, the Fed’s July meeting minutes hinted at interest rates remaining higher for longer, as most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy.

The sell-off in the FTSE 100 continues as recent UK economic data showed strong inflationary pressures, cementing worries that the Bank of England might keep rates elevated for longer.

“The Bank of England’s own numbers show that more interest rate hikes will make almost no difference to inflation in the medium term. But they will of course inflict more pain on consumers and businesses,” said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

Precious metal miners fell 1.2%, hovering around seven-year lows, as gold prices touched five-month lows on a stronger dollar and rise in bond yields.

However, industrial metal miners were up 0.9%, leading sectoral gains on a rise in copper prices.

Heavyweight energy stocks rose 0.3% on expectations that Chinese officials will deliver meaningful stimulus.

Bank of Georgia gained 13.2%, leading gains among mid-caps, after the company reported higher half-year profit.

Shares of sports-betting and gaming firm Entain Plc fell 4.8% after U.S. peer MGM Resorts launched its own gaming and betting brand.

FTSE 100 FTSE

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks slip on defence drag, hawkish Fed minutes

President Alvi administers oath to caretaker PM Kakar’s cabinet

Both main accused in Jaranwala riot now in CTD custody: Naqvi

Rupee stable against dollar at 294.92 in inter-bank market

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

'Extremely tragic and intolerable': COAS condemns Jaranwala incident

India considers wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices

ECP sets deadline for political parties to submit financial statements for 2022-23

KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Read more stories