MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday fined Alphabet’s Google 3 million roubles ($31,845) for not deleting what it said was fake information about what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Google accuses India antitrust body of protecting Amazon in Android probe

A host of sites are under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal. Social media site Reddit was fined for the first time on Tuesday.