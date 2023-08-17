BAFL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
BIPL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.46%)
BOP 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HBL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
HUBC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.75%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
MLCF 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.65%)
OGDC 99.16 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.93%)
PAEL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 92.24 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.91%)
PPL 74.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.85%)
PRL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.06%)
TPLP 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 17,246 Increased By 82.8 (0.48%)
KSE100 48,243 Increased By 97.1 (0.2%)
KSE30 17,171 Increased By 45.8 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls on Fed rate hike prospects, China recovery concerns

Reuters Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 01:08pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended just above a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday, as concerns over China’s faltering economic recovery and the possibility of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve soured the mood in Asia.

The Nikkei fell nearly 1.5% at 31,309.68, its lowest since early June, before paring some of those losses to end the session 0.44% lower at 31,626.00.

The broader Topix similarly fell 0.34% to 2,253.06, having earlier touched a roughly one-month low of 2,227.62.

“Investors were reacting only to negative market cues - rising global yields and ongoing worries about China’s economy,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillp Securities Japan.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit its highest since October at 4.3120% on Thursday, on the view that rates would remain higher for longer after a recent run of data underscored the US economy’s resilience.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting on Wednesday also showed that officials were divided over the need for more rate hikes.

That pushed the yen to a nine-month low of 146.565 per dollar.

The dollar/yen pair closely tracks the 10-year US Treasury yield.

“The yen’s weakness to the dollar drove speculation for the government intervention. If that happens, the yen will strengthen, which is negative to Japanese equities.”

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing lost 0.16% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group ended marginally higher, while healthcare equipment maker Terumo closed 2.24% lower.

Tourism-related shares weakened even after data signalled a firm recovery in the nation’s tourism. Cosmetics maker Shiseido slipped 3.3% and department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings fell nearly 3%.

The number of visitors to Japan in July rose to its highest since the pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday, as a weaker yen helped in boosting tourism and contribute to a growth surge in the world’s third-largest economy.

The 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended mixed, with steel makers, down 1.2%. Kobe Steel lost 1%.

Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls on Fed rate hike prospects, China recovery concerns

PM sounds very optimistic about SIFC

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Oil prices wobble on worries over China economy, US rate path

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

Read more stories