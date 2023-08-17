BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enhanced the powers and jurisdiction of the Chief Collectors of Customs to deal with newly created Model Customs Collectorates for increasing enforcement, monitoring of imports/exports and anti-smuggling activities.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta would have the power and jurisdiction to administer four collectorates, ie, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Quetta; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Quetta; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Taftan and Collectorate of Customs Gwadar.

Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar would supervise Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Peshawar; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Kohat; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement. Peshawar and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, DI Khan.

FBR sets up 6 new Model Customs Collectorates

Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement (South), Custom House, Karachi will deal with the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (Ports) Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Ithuzdar and Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad.

Chief Collector of Customs Exports, Custom House Karachi would have the authority to supervise the Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Port Muhammad Bin Qasim Karachi; and Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR anti smuggling Model Customs Collectorates Chief Collector of Customs

Comments

1000 characters

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

PM says ‘gutted’ by violence

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Date for elections: SCBA urges SC to issue directives to ECP

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

SECP strikes down ‘illegal’ personal loan applications

Read more stories