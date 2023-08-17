Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enhanced the powers and jurisdiction of the Chief Collectors of Customs to deal with newly created Model Customs Collectorates for increasing enforcement, monitoring of imports/exports and anti-smuggling activities.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta would have the power and jurisdiction to administer four collectorates, ie, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Quetta; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Quetta; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Taftan and Collectorate of Customs Gwadar.

Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar would supervise Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Peshawar; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Kohat; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement. Peshawar and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, DI Khan.

FBR sets up 6 new Model Customs Collectorates

Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement (South), Custom House, Karachi will deal with the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (Ports) Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Ithuzdar and Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad.

Chief Collector of Customs Exports, Custom House Karachi would have the authority to supervise the Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Custom House, Karachi; Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Port Muhammad Bin Qasim Karachi; and Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

