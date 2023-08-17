Visa facilities for Pakistanis being improved: CG Turkiye

LAHORE: Consul General of Turkiye, Emir Ozbay, paid a farewell call on Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here at Governor House Wednesday in which issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade were discussed.

During the meeting, the governor appreciated the services of outgoing Consul General of Turkiye and lauded his role in further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Turkiye during his stay.

Turkish Consul General, Emir Ozbay, said that the Pakistani government and people generously helped the earthquake victims in Turkey. He said that visa acquisition facilities for Pakistanis are being improved.

Expressing his best wishes for the Consul General of Turkiye, the governor further said that Pakistan and Turkiye have historical and fraternal relations. He said the people of both countries share a deep bond of love, brotherhood and mutual respect. He said that there are numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan under the new investment policy; the investors of brother country Turkiye can invest in different sectors by taking advantage of these opportunities.

The governor also said that at present a large number of Pakistani students are pursuing higher studies in Turkiye. “Pakistan wants to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of education and trade with Turkiye, which has always helped Pakistan in every difficult time,” he said, adding: “Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh has now been made a state-of-the-art hospital, which is an apt example of friendship between the two brotherly countries.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023