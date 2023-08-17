KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 16, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
216,285,102 130,291,997 8,490,200,529 5,008,407,099
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 887,826,478 (593,219,452) 294,607,026
Local Individuals 6,895,869,320 (6,944,849,462) (48,980,142)
Local Corporates 3,117,298,888 (3,362,925,771) (245,626,884)
