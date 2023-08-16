BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Rupee continues to stumble, settles at 294.93 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 1.16% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 04:37pm

The downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee continued against the US dollar, as it depreciated 1.16% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 294.93, registering a decline of Rs3.42, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This is its weakest closing since May 11 this year, when the rupee settled near the 299 level.

On Tuesday, the rupee had also weakened against the US dollar, settling at 291.51.

In a key development, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the government will ensure continuity in economic policies, and look to improve them further.

Kakar said an increase in foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would remain one of the key priorities of the government.

Globally, the US dollar was on the frontfoot after US retail sales surpassed expectations in July, underscoring the economic resilience and strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer.

That sent the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest since October at 4.2740% on Tuesday.

It last stood at 4.2110%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, stabilised on Wednesday as investors weighed worries about China’s embattled economy against tighter supply in the United States.

Dilawez Shehnaz Aug 16, 2023 01:59pm
The backdoor masters would continue doing experiments till all people die. We as a country have fallen into abyss due to the mafias.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Elibux Aug 16, 2023 04:43pm
@Dilawez Shehnaz, Bit the Generals already made their money by selling Pakistan!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
dr fahad Aug 16, 2023 04:45pm
@Dilawez Shehnaz, Problem is ever increasing population . peoples are breeding like rabbits
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

