Economic policies: Kakar says will ensure continuity

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the government would ensure continuity in the economic policies, besides further improving them.

Caretaker Prime Minister said an increase in foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would remain one of the key priorities of the government.

While presiding over a meeting on important issues of various ministries, the caretaker premier set out priorities of the caretaker government continuity of the economic policies, reforms in the power sector, and broadening of the tax base.

He was briefed on the country’s economic situation which led to his directive with regard to expediting the implementation of ongoing reforms in the power sector and measures that should be followed or undertaken to increase tax revenue.

He added that the continuity of the economic policies would be maintained and bring more economic improvements. He added that public welfare projects will continue. He further stated that increasing foreign investment in the country under the SIFC is among the priorities of the caretaker government. He added that international quality facilities should be ensured in the health and education sectors.

The caretaker government will focus on deregulation and responsible autonomy for the betterment of the economy, he said, adding that the caretaker government will spend all its energies on reforming the economy in its limited period.

The meeting was informed in detail about the measures for stability and further improvement in the country’s economy.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the ongoing reforms in the power sector. The caretaker premier directed to submit a detailed report on the ongoing reforms in each sector. The meeting was attended by senior government officials including governor State Bank, secretary finance, secretary power, and chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

