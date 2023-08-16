BAFL 42.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.89%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.88%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.17%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 17,426 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 48,520 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei touches over 2-month low on China worries

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 09:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average touched a more than two-month low on Wednesday as China’s economic outlook weighed on risk appetite, while banking shares slid after a report on a possible downgrade of US major banks.

The Nikkei index was down 1.03% to 31,907.72 by 0220 GMT, after touching 31,784,91 earlier in the session, its lowest level since July 12.

The broader Topix had lost 0.91% to 2,269.56.

“Concerns grew over the global economy as outlook of one of the two biggest economies in the world is dim.

This has impacted Japanese shares at a time when we are not seeing much market moving cues in Japan,“ said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

A broad array of Chinese data on Tuesday highlighted intensifying pressure on the economy from multiple fronts, prompting Beijing to cut key policy rates to shore up activity.

“The report on the Fitch downgrade on US banks has also hurt risk appetite,” Kamada added.

The banking index lost nearly 2% after US peers, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America , fell after a report said ratings agency Fitch could downgrade multiple US banks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.41%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lost 1.41% and Mizuho Financial Group slipped 1.71%. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing lost 1.17% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Technology investor SoftBank Group slipped 2.83% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 0.8%.

Energy-related shares fell, with refiners falling 2.42% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Energy explorers slipped 2.1%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 1.02% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei touches over 2-month low on China worries

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Read more stories