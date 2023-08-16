BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Terence J Sigamony Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 09:17am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted delimitation of constituencies is a matter of public interest and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) needed to carry out this process transparently.

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, on Tuesday, heard a petition pertaining to errors and illegalities in the delimitation carried out in 2018 for PS-07, PS-08, and PS-09 of Sindh’s Shikarpur district.

The chief justice stressed upon the ECP to conduct delimitation transparently. “This is a matter of public interest,”

He highlighted: “There is a lot of sensitivity on delimitations in Sindh,” adding that grievances regarding incorrect delimitation often came from the province.

He said if a “Tapedar (revenue official) modifies the dotted circles during the delimitation (process), it would affect the votes of the candidates contesting from the constituencies.”

Council of Common Interests approves digital census 2023

After the approval of the 7th Population and Housing Census on August 5, 2023, by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the ECP is likely to make a decision within the coming days regarding the delimitation timeframe of constituencies. Delimitation of constituencies, following the approval of the digital population census, is constitutionally mandated for the next general elections. Experts estimate that the process will take approximately three months.

During the proceeding, the chief justice inquired from the Director General (Law) of the Commission when the general elections would be held. The DG (Law) did not respond and remained silent. Justice Bandial smiling observed; “This means a date for the general elections has not been decided yet.” He then directed the ECP to resolve all issues prior to the polls.

In the present case, the petitioners’ counsels contended that the delimitation in the 2018 election without violating “Tapedar Circle” is closer to the limits now being demanded by the petitioner.

The plea being taken by them was that the difference in the number of voters in each of the three provincial constituencies in district Shikarpur is more pronounced and exceeds the variation limits set by Section 20(3) of the Election Act, 2017.

The ECP on the petitions passed an order under Section 22(1) of the Act holding that the information furnished by the petition was time-barred. The court noted that there is no limitation prescribed for bringing information to the notice of the ECP under the said provision. Therefore, the ground taken in the order is invalid.

The ECP defended its impugned action on the basis of Rule 10(4) of the Election Rules, 2017. By that provision, the limits of a “Tapedar Circle” should not be breached in the delimitation process.

The court gave an opportunity to the ECP to consider whether it would be willing to answer the petitioner’s objection through a fresh order or would like to contest the matter before the court. The case will be heard after the court’s summer vacation.

