BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.89%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.63%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.17%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 17,420 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.1%)
KSE100 48,520 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,281 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 08:47am

KARACHI: Escorts Investment Bank Limited has received a notice of public announcement of intention from Arif Habib Limited, who are acting as Manager to the Offer on behalf of M/S RMS (Private) Limited (the acquirer) to acquire up to 87.96 percent shares of the Escorts Investment Bank Limited.

Acquistion of more than 50pc Escorts Investment Bank stake: Bahria Town announces termination of shares’ sale, purchase agreement

“The aforementioned intention has been notified to the Board of Directors of the Company”, information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Habib Limited PSX Escorts Investment Bank Limited Escorts Bank shares RMS Private Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Read more stories