Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

KARACHI: Escorts Investment Bank Limited has received a notice of public announcement of intention from Arif Habib Limited, who are acting as Manager to the Offer on behalf of M/S RMS (Private) Limited (the acquirer) to acquire up to 87.96 percent shares of the Escorts Investment Bank Limited.

“The aforementioned intention has been notified to the Board of Directors of the Company”, information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

