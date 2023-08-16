Sarsabz Fertilizer celebrates 76th Independence Day

LAHORE: While celebrating Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, Sarsabz Fertilizer released a purposeful video, with a special narration by the distinguished playwright Anwar Maqsood, encapsulating the country’s ongoing existing woes and the need for the entire nation to unite firmly and stay hopeful towards shaping a prosperous future.

The video also exemplified the unwavering spirit of a Pakistani farmer who works tirelessly in the fields and defeats all odds through the power of hope and commitment.

It is these farmers who continue to portray unyielding determination as the driving force behind progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023