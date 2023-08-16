BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
BIPL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
BOP 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.76%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.93%)
HUBC 86.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.28%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
PRL 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 99.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,404 Decreased By -33.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 48,491 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,272 Decreased By -8.2 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sweden, UK lead European shares lower on rate-hike fears

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

PARIS: UK and Swedish stocks led declines among European peers on Tuesday after data from both countries triggered worries about high interest rates, while China-exposed shares fell as Beijing’s policy support failed to boost investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.9% lower, touching an over one-month intraday low, while both London’s FTSE 100 and Stockholm stocks fell over 1%.

British government bond yields shot up after data showed domestic basic wages hit a new record growth rate, boosting chances of further Bank of England rate hikes.

“Despite signs of cooling labour market, the strength of wage growth – and in particular, private sector pay growth – will be worrying... this should leave the prospect of a 50-bps hike on the table for September” said Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank in a note.

Another report showed Sweden’s pace of inflation held steady at 9.3% in July, still too high for the central bank to mull hiking rates again at its September meeting.

The China-exposed miners’ index lost 1.5%, hitting an over two-year low intraday, as base metal prices fell after data showed Chinese retail sales, industrial output and investment growing at a slower-than-expected pace.

Even as China’s central bank cut key policy rates, analysts say more support is needed to boost a rocky post-pandemic recovery.

“A lot of the bad news has been priced in and we’re in a scenario where the worst news means more support is likely to be promised, but the rate cuts are not massively a surprise and so the market isn’t reacting very strongly to it,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

Heavily China-exposed luxury giants LVMH, Hermes and Kering fell around 1% each, with the luxury index down 1.2%.

HSBC, Europe’s largest bank doing business in China, dropped 3.4%, the biggest drag on the STOXX 600.

Sentiment also took a hit from stronger-than-expected US retail sales data which stoked worries rates may stay higher for longer, weighing on Wall Street’s main indexes.

The benchmark STOXX 600 has come off its more than one-year highs hit in July, pressured by growing concerns over China’s economy and sharp movements in bond yields.

European shares UK

Comments

1000 characters

Sweden, UK lead European shares lower on rate-hike fears

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Pemra bill gets Alvi’s assent

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Read more stories