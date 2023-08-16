BAFL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
Pakistan Cables launches ‘Electric Show’

Muhammad Shifa Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘The Electric Show’, a learning-based digital programme, aired on the Company’s YouTube channel.

The program has been produced in collaboration with The Hunar Foundation, the knowledge partners for the programme.

The Electric Show aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices by providing practical knowledge to electricians, professionals, students and anyone with interest in the electrical field.

The Company released the show for easy and free access through the Pakistan Cables YouTube channel in spirit of its vision to transform lives through empowerment.

Mariam Durrani General Manager Marketing and Brands Pakistan Cables Limited told media that the population has now migrated on digital media. They are active users of different digital media platforms, and this led PCL to explore and engage with electricians on street in a meaningful way.

Addressing the Electric Show’s launch briefing at Arif Habib Centre, she said PCL conducted two workshops with Hunar Foundation for the electricians in Karachi and Lahore, last year. We offered them to join us and get training and avail certifications free of charge. The growing high-rise projects in Karachi and other cities require electricians to have electric certifications.

However, due to earning pressure, electricians are more focused on work rather getting required training. Our workshop yielded good results. Almost 50 percent of the workshop participants turned up, and got training. But they informed us that they have earning issues and can’t get proper time for the trainings, in the face of high inflation.

This made us realise that we should go to digital platform from where they can access and learn anytime at their convenience.

Hafiz Mansoor Ahmed of Hunar Foundation on this occasion said: “First thing is very clear, through this electric show, we are not going to challenge the experienced electricians, and rather we want some improvement. This is the first drop of rain, and yes this will make an impact.” Our main focus is to train and sensitise ‘Chota’, the younger electricians, about safety features and protocols.

Through this show we are connecting them with Recognition of Prior Learning (RPM). The experienced electrician can also appear in the exam get certification from Sindh Technical Education Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA). He said he served with them and remained in touch with electricians day and night.

The Electric Show host Osama was also present on this occasion.

