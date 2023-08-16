BAFL 42.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
BIPL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
BOP 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.26%)
DGKC 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
FABL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
HBL 101.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.46%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
PIOC 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
TRG 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
UNITY 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,925 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.18%)
BR30 17,413 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.14%)
KSE100 48,504 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,259 Decreased By -21.5 (-0.12%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 16 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 15, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
340,956,151           208,380,863        10,270,177,118           6,133,762,523
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)      765,186,661       (724,544,741)        40,641,920
Local Individuals           8,211,880,454     (8,316,949,359)     (105,068,905)
Local Corporates            3,521,237,681     (3,456,810,697)        64,426,985
===============================================================================

