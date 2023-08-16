KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 15, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
340,956,151 208,380,863 10,270,177,118 6,133,762,523
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 765,186,661 (724,544,741) 40,641,920
Local Individuals 8,211,880,454 (8,316,949,359) (105,068,905)
Local Corporates 3,521,237,681 (3,456,810,697) 64,426,985
