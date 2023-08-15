BAFL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
Most Gulf markets in red after China cuts rates

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 08:04pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday on reduced risk appetite after rate cuts by China and more disappointing data from the world’s second biggest economy.

China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.7%, extending losses from the previous session, with oil giant Saudi Aramco losing 0.6% and Saudi Awwal Bank retreating 2.2%.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.2%, weighed down by a 5.8% decline in Mashreq Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.4%.

Most Gulf markets in red as China woes linger, oil falls

The Qatari index lost 0.3%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, which was down 1.8%.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf’s economy - edged lower on sluggish Chinese economic figures coupled with fears that Beijing’s unexpected cut in key policy rates was not substantial enough to rejuvenate the country’s sputtering post-pandemic recovery.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.4%, led by a 0.8% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Egypt sold 626.4 million euros ($683 million) in one-year euro T-bills in an auction at an average yield of 4%, the central bank said on Monday.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.7% to 11,494
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.4% to 9,807
 DUBAI            down 0.2% to 4,051
 QATAR            eased 0.3% to 10,677
 EGYPT            rose 0.4% to 17,965
 BAHRAIN          was down 0.2% to 1,959
 OMAN             was flat at 4,763
 KUWAIT           slipped 0.1% to 7,827
========================================
