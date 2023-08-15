BAFL 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
Musk’s X social media platform shuts down promoted accounts ad business: Axios

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 04:54pm
Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will no longer allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform’s timeline to attract new followers, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an email to advertising clients.

Promoted accounts, or “Follower Objective” ads, generate more than $100 million annually in global revenue for X, according to the report.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisers largely rely on promoted follower ads to drive business on the platform and target certain audiences.

CEO Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, has been trying to rebrand the company’s image since she started as CEO on June 5 and bring back advertisers who left the platform after Elon Musk’s changes.

