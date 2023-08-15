BAFL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
BIPL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.75%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 14.08 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.65%)
DGKC 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.6%)
FABL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FCCL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HBL 102.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (8.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.59%)
MLCF 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
OGDC 101.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.27%)
PAEL 11.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PIOC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
PPL 74.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.27%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.8 (0.51%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 4.7 (0.03%)
KSE100 48,566 Increased By 141.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 77.7 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil snaps three-session fall as exports surge

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 04:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday ending a three-session decline, helped by a surge in exports, a declining ringgit and strength in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 94 ringgit, or 2.54%, to 3,788 ringgit ($817.61) per metric ton, its highest closing since Aug. 4.

The market is seeing an upside correction after a few days of lacklustre trading that caused a widening of the price spread between soybean oil and palm oil, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports from Malaysia during Aug. 1-15 rose 18.9% from the same period in July, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Palm oil ends lower for third session; rising exports cap losses

Another cargo surveyor, Amspec Agri, said exports jumped 24.2%.

India’s palm oil imports in July jumped 59% from the previous month to 1.08 million metric tons, the highest in seven months, as refiners took advantage of lower prices to increase purchases, a trade body said.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell for a fourth consecutive day against the dollar, making palm oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 2.1%, while its palm oil contract rose 3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil snaps three-session fall as exports surge

Parvez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21

Oil dips as China data sours sentiment

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Taliban mark two years since return to power in Afghanistan

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Read more stories