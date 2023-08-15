Parvez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21

A Lahore accountability court remanded on Tuesday PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till August 21 in a case pertaining to bribes over development project contracts.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani presided over the hearing today.

On Monday, NAB’s Rawalpindi and Lahore teams took Elahi into their custody in assets beyond means case after he was released from Adiala Jail, following his detention under the 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance law.

The NAB team presented Elahi before duty judge Khalid Hayat, where they were granted a one-day transitory remand.

The duty judge directed that the accused be presented before the accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday (today).

Elahi is one of the co-accused in a case involving receiving bribes/kickbacks in order to have the “contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division awarded to favorite/hand-picked contractors.”

According to Section 9(a) of the NAB ordinance, 1999, it is also alleged that the co-accused “involved in causing loss to the government exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees against receipt of commission/kickbacks and committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices.”

Elahi was earlier imprisoned under the MPO for 30 days in July after being ordered to be freed from Lahore’s Camp Jail, where he was being held in connection with a money laundering case.