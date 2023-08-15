BAFL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.05%)
BIPL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.26%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.65%)
DGKC 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (8.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.96%)
MLCF 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
OGDC 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 93.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PPL 74.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.82%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 99.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.06%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By 29.6 (0.6%)
BR30 17,527 Increased By 62.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 48,652 Increased By 227.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,310 Increased By 107.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand up slightly before unemployment data

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 11:45am

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was slightly stronger in early trade on Tuesday, recovering some ground before the release of local unemployment figures.

The rand fell on Monday on worries over the health of China’s economy, South Africa’s biggest trading partner. At 0622 GMT, it traded at 19.0550 against the US dollar, around 0.2% firmer than its previous close, helped by the dollar slipping on global markets.

Statistics South Africa will publish second-quarter unemployment data at 0930 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters predicting the official unemployment rate will come in at 32.9%, the same as in the first quarter.

South African rand starts week on back foot on China, Fed worries

“The economy is simply not growing sufficiently to allow businesses to expand and increase employment,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, the yield down 0.5 basis points at 10.325%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand up slightly before unemployment data

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil steadies as China data sours sentiment

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Kakar sworn in as eighth interim PM

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

Read more stories