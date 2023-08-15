ICAP president hoists national flag on Independence Day

KARACHI: ICAP President M. Ali Latif raised the flag on Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, uplifting the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) commemorated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with a flag-raising ceremony at its offices across Pakistan.

The event graced with profound reverence and enthusiasm, was presided over by M Ali Latif, President ICAP.

The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag, symbolizing the nation’s strength, resilience, and the spirit of freedom that binds us together.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICAP, M Ali Latif, emphasized the significance of Independence Day and the pivotal role of chartered accountants in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape.

He stated that on this momentous day, we commemorate the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers who fought tirelessly to secure our freedom.

