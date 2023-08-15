CBD Punjab celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), celebrated Pakistan Independence Day under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

The commemorations were marked by a solemn flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony held at the CBD Punjab House in Lahore.

The esteemed ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (R), Chairman PCBDDA, Fazeel Asif Jah, Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammad Omer, Executive Director Finance, Syed Habban Subhani, ADG Housing LDA Captain Shameer Iqbal (R) and senior management of CBD Punjab.

While expressing his views on the occasion CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “The celebrations resonate with our collective pledge to uphold the values that led to Pakistan’s creation. Through our various initiatives, we strive to infuse the spirit of Azadi-e-Taraqi-o-Kamaal into our projects and activities.”

