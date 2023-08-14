BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
South Africa name 18 for one-day games against Australia

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2023 07:14pm
JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa on Monday named 18 players for a five-match one-day international series against Australia next month, the team’s last outings before the Cricket World Cup in India.

But not all the players will be travelling to India for the tournament in October and November.

A 15-man World Cup squad will be named on September 5, two days before the first one-day international.

Some of the squad will be hoping to impress in three Twenty20 internationals before the one-day series.

They include Dewald Brevis, 20, who is set to make his international debut during the T20 series.

A hard-hitting batsman and leg-spin bowler, he will also be part of the one-day squad.

Brevis has only played in four first-class matches but has already been signed up by T20 franchises in India, South Africa, the West Indies and the United States. He made 162 off 57 balls in a domestic T20 match for the Titans against the Knights last October.

Batsmen Matthew Breetzke, 24, and Donovan Ferreira, 25, were other newcomers in the T20 squad but were not picked for the one-day games.

Star players Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will be rested from the T20 games but will appear in the one-dayers.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon during a Test match against the West Indies in March, is scheduled to make his return to cricket during the T20 series.

Squads:

T20 internationals: Aiden Markram (captain), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

One-day internationals: Bavuma (captain), Brevis, Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Fortuin, Hendricks, Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Maharaj, Markram, David Miller, Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Shamsi, Stubbs, Van der Dussen

Fixtures:

August 30, first T20I, Durban

September 1, second T20I, Durban

September 3, third T20I, Durban

September 7, first ODI, Bloemfontein

September 9, second ODI, Bloemfontein

September 12, third ODI, Potchefstroom

September 15, fourth ODI, Centurion

September 17, fifth ODI, Johannesburg

