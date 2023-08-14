BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
London stocks open lower as energy firms, miners weigh

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2023

UK’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened lower on Monday weighed down by miners and oil firms shares, as worries mounted over China’s economic recovery and its debt-laden property market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%.

Energy stocks fell 1.1% as crude prices eased over concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar.

Industrial metal miners slipped 1.2% tracking lower base metal prices.

China’s new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, underscoring its faltering economic recovery.

London stocks lag broader Europe rally as ex-dividend shares weigh

Geopolitical tensions added to worries after a Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea.

Shares of Plus500 gained 3.2% after the British online trading platform reported higher first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and announced a new share buyback programme.

London stocks London's FTSE 100

