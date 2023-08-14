BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Kakar resigns from Senate, BAP

Naveed Butt Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: Nominated caretaker prime minister and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on Sunday that he would be resigning as a member of the Senate, as well as, from his party membership.

“Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker prime minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position. Prayers requested from everyone,” caretaker prime minister said in a tweet on Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after the much-anticipated announcement of Kakar’s selection for the interim PM’s slot, following two rounds of talks between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz, and several days of speculation about the probable choice for the post.

According to the sources, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar would take oath as the caretaker prime minister today (Monday). Kakar would take oath from President Dr Arif Alvi at Presidency.

The initial positive reactions over Kakar’s surprise nomination demonstrated how he was acceptable to most political parties, especially those parts of the ruling coalition headed by PM Shehbaz.

