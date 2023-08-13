BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Most stock markets in Gulf track oil prices higher

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2023 07:24pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in the wake of Friday’s rise in oil prices, with the Saudi index gaining for a third consecutive session.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged higher on Friday after the International Energy Agency forecast record global demand and tightening supplies, propelling prices to their seventh straight week of gains, the longest such streak since 2022.

On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it expects global oil demand to rise by 2.44 million bpd this year, unchanged from its previous forecast. Prospects for the oil market look healthy for the second half of the year, OPEC said.

Most Gulf markets in red on oil, weak Chinese data; Saudi gains

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.1%, rising for a third consecutive session, led by a 1.6% leap in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Aramco has informed customers in North Asia that they will receive the full volumes of crude oil they requested for September, multiple sources said on Friday, even as the unilateral voluntary output cut by the kingdom has been extended.

In Qatar, the index added 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar putting on 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.8% higher.

Egypt will auction 600 million euros in one-year euro T-bills on Monday, according to the Egyptian central bank.

