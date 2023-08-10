BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Most Gulf markets in red on oil, weak Chinese data; Saudi gains

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 07:19pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Thursday as investors reacted to volatile oil prices and Chinese economic data, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade higher.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 2.1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties after reporting a fall in second-quarter profit.

Emaar Properties has posted a roughly 15% drop in net profit for the quarter ended June 30.

The Dubai stock market remained exposed to price corrections after hitting a new high for this year, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

“Traders reacted to the mixed earnings results and were cautious before the release of U.S. inflation data.

Among other losers, logistics firm Aramex tumbled 5.1% following a sharp decline in quarterly profit.

Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of US inflation data

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.5% higher, weighed down by a 1.7% decline in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.2%, extending gains from the previous session when it snapped a nine-session losing streak, buoyed by a 2.6% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The Saudi stock market rebounded to a certain extent after a long string of price corrections, said Takieddine.

“The market could see traders return to buying after the decline in search of opportunities.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.3%, with Telecom Egypt losing 2%.

Egypt’s annual core inflation reached 40.7% in July, down from 41% in June, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 1.2% to 11,424
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.5% to 9,904
 DUBAI            down 0.5% to 4,049
 QATAR            added 0.2% to 10,736
 EGYPT            lost 0.3% to 17,710
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.1% to 1,972
 OMAN             down 0.4% to 4,757
 KUWAIT           dropped 0.7% to 7,861
========================================
