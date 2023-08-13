BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Armenia calls for UN help on Nagorno-Karabakh

AFP Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

YEREVAN: Armenia on Saturday urged the UN Security Council to hold a crisis meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh, citing a “deteriorating humanitarian situation” after accusing Azerbaijan of blocking supplies to the disputed region.

The Caucasus neighbours have been locked in a dispute over the enclave — internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan — since the 1980s and fought two wars over the territory. The second, in 2020, saw the defeat of Armenian forces and significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian government demands the intervention of the UN Security Council as the main organ for safeguarding global security,” Mher Margaryan, Armenia’s permanent representative to the UN, said in a letter to the body. For months, Yerevan has accused Baku of stopping traffic through the Lachin corridor — a short, mountainous road linking Armenia to Armenian-populated settlements in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

