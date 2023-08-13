BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Local pharma industry urged to establish own brands

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

KARACHI: Business leaders mainly from pharmaceutical industry have urged the local pharmaceutical industry to establish their own brands by improving quality, focusing on good manufacturing practices and introducing innovative ideas in the area of medicine branding.

They called for professional skills, fast adaptation of growing technology and close eye on fast changing need of consumers as key areas of focus for the market professionals.

Leading pharmacists agreed that the pharmaceutical branding managers have more responsibilities, impact, and influence than ever before. With the branding function growing in importance, they said, product managers striving to reach the next stage in their careers need to think and lead more strategically.

They shared their thoughts at a workshop titled “Pharmaceutical Branding Excellence: From Managing Pills to Managing Brands” which was organised at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in collaboration with Institute of Leadership Excellence (ILE).

“The growing development in medical sciences has brought challenges and opportunities simultaneously for the pharmaceutical sector,” said Syed Jamshed Ahmed of PharmEvo addressing the workshop highlighting the importance of “Purpose-Driven Brands.”

He said good healthcare programs and organisations achieve results under challenging conditions and in changing environment, when they develop leaders who can effectively lead and manage.

“For sustainable success, the brands must establish themselves as experts in their field, with the authority to speak with experience and vision – all the while displaying a deep understanding of the matter at hand,” added Ahmed.

Shahid Ghoury of SciLife Pharma spoke on “Excellence in Execution” and in his speech covered the topics like building a competitive brand strategy, making decisions based on leverage points and the need for creativity and innovation in the Pharmaceutical industry using design thinking. He explained how the world’s renowned brands maintain the strongest top of mind with staggering awareness scores while sustaining themselves as reliable, trustworthy names.

“When brands take up thought leadership as a communication strategy, they project an ability to see things from a different perspective and inspire audiences to believe and follow them,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Technology Pharmaceutical Industry pharma industry Syed Jamshed Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Local pharma industry urged to establish own brands

Caretaker chief minister: CM Murad, opposition leader hold meeting

Upbeat PTI sees free, fair elections under Kakar govt

Balochistan Governor dissolves PA

Upto Rs24 hike in POL products’ prices likely

Judiciary to protect Constitution, rights of citizens: CJP

Shehbaz says has never denied links with establishment

SECP directs listed cos to e-file financial statements

RDA inflows surpass $6.5bn mark

Monetary policy decision, outlook projection: SBP provides rare insight into key factors

NTISB warns of cyber attacks on Independence Day

Read more stories