Local pharma industry urged to establish own brands

KARACHI: Business leaders mainly from pharmaceutical industry have urged the local pharmaceutical industry to establish their own brands by improving quality, focusing on good manufacturing practices and introducing innovative ideas in the area of medicine branding.

They called for professional skills, fast adaptation of growing technology and close eye on fast changing need of consumers as key areas of focus for the market professionals.

Leading pharmacists agreed that the pharmaceutical branding managers have more responsibilities, impact, and influence than ever before. With the branding function growing in importance, they said, product managers striving to reach the next stage in their careers need to think and lead more strategically.

They shared their thoughts at a workshop titled “Pharmaceutical Branding Excellence: From Managing Pills to Managing Brands” which was organised at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in collaboration with Institute of Leadership Excellence (ILE).

“The growing development in medical sciences has brought challenges and opportunities simultaneously for the pharmaceutical sector,” said Syed Jamshed Ahmed of PharmEvo addressing the workshop highlighting the importance of “Purpose-Driven Brands.”

He said good healthcare programs and organisations achieve results under challenging conditions and in changing environment, when they develop leaders who can effectively lead and manage.

“For sustainable success, the brands must establish themselves as experts in their field, with the authority to speak with experience and vision – all the while displaying a deep understanding of the matter at hand,” added Ahmed.

Shahid Ghoury of SciLife Pharma spoke on “Excellence in Execution” and in his speech covered the topics like building a competitive brand strategy, making decisions based on leverage points and the need for creativity and innovation in the Pharmaceutical industry using design thinking. He explained how the world’s renowned brands maintain the strongest top of mind with staggering awareness scores while sustaining themselves as reliable, trustworthy names.

“When brands take up thought leadership as a communication strategy, they project an ability to see things from a different perspective and inspire audiences to believe and follow them,” he added.

