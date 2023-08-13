Islamabad witnesses rise in street crimes

ISLAMABAD: The residents of the capital city are scared of mobile phone snatching gangs roaming freely in the city chasing pedestrians or riders as the different gangs snatched over 70 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves stole or snatched over 76 vehicles, armed robbers struck at 12 different places in which citizens were deprived of gold ornaments, cash, and other valuables worth millions of rupees, and three cases of kidnapping were reported to the city’s different police stations in the same period. The 76 vehicles stolen or snatched by auto thieves include 63 motorbikes and 11 cars.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 11 vehicles from the limits of Khanna police station, eight motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station as well as seven motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole nine vehicles including five motorbikes from the jurisdiction of the Aabpara Police Station, five bikes from the limits of the Secretariat police station, and another four motorbikes from the limits of the Koral police station.

In the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Aabpara, Noon, Secretariat, Shehzad Town, and Kohsar police stations.

During the last week, Khanna police station registered 16 cases of mobile and cash snatching, 11 cases of auto theft, and three cases of robbery. Armed persons stole nine vehicles and armed gangs eight mobile phones in the limits of Aabpara police station and 11 cases including four cases of mobile snatching, five cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery were reported to Karachi Company Police station.

Similarly, the Karachi Company police station registered six cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery. 12 cases including three cases of mobile snatching, eight cases of car lifting, and one case of robbery were reported to Shehzad Town police station, and seven cases of different crimes were reported to Kohsar police station.

In the same period, seven cases including four cases of mobile snatching and four cases of auto theft were reported to the Ramna police station while another seven cases of auto theft were reported to the Industrial Area police station.

During the last week, Noon police station registered three cases of mobile and cash snatching and one case each of robbery and auto theft.

