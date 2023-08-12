BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) foresees 30 percent renewable energy in its overall power generation under an Rs484billion investment plan for the next seven years.

KE foresees 5000-MW of power demand in next seven years. To meet this high demand, the utility would be relying hugely on the renewable power sources in the coming days, say KE officials while sharing the details of its investment plan with the media persons.

Current energy mix for power generation of KE shows that it produces 94 percent of electricity from the imported thermal, three percent from local thermal and three percent from renewable.

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Under the investment plan, the power generation from imported thermal would be halved by falling down to 51 percent by 2030 and renewable share going up to 28 percent with the 21 percent power generation from local thermal.

Under the plan, 2172-MW of power would be added in the generation capacity in the next seven years.

The year-wise break-up shows that 500-MW solar would be added in the system in 2025, 330-MW indigenous fuel-based power would be added in 2026. 330-MW from indigenous fuel and 200-MW from solar would be added in 2027 followed by 100-MW wind power in 2028. Year 2029 will witness 330-MW indigenous fuel, 200-MW solar and 82-MW hydel power being added in the system and 100-MW wind power would be part of system in 2030.

The investment plan of KE till 2030 follows the investment made by the utility from 2005 to 2022. Since its privatization, KE made an investment of Rs.474 billion, which saw its customer growth, power generation and reduction in transmission & distribution (T&D) losses substantially.

Since the privatization, the customer base of KE doubled to 3.4 million from 1.8 million whereas T&D losses halved. These losses reduced to 15.3pc from 34.2 pc, which shows significant improvement as these are even beyond of Nepra’s benchmark of 15.95pc.

In the last seventeen years, KE supply improved to 3380-MW from 2200-MW whereas its generation efficiency jumped to 39pc from 30 pc. The number of grids also increased to 71 from 52 and distribution transformers went up to 30000 from 9200. Besides, feeders doubled to 2000 from 1000.

The future investment plan of KE has been submitted with Nepra some months ago for approval and hearings are being conducted.

