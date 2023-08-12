SC will take up PTI President’s plea on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi’s plea on Tuesday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the plea of the former chief minister of Punjab.

The PTI president had approached the top court against the verdict of a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on July 17 and prayed to set aside it.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on July 17 had suspended a single bench’s decision.

On July 14, the single bench of the high court prohibited the authorities from arresting the former Punjab chief minister in any undisclosed case. The Punjab government against that order had filed an intra-court petition.

The single bench of the LHC, while giving a verdict, ordered police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment not to arrest the accused in any undisclosed case against him. Justice Amjad Rafique had passed the order in a case seeking details of cases against the PTI stalwart.

Earlier, the Lahore DC issued the notification stating that Pervaiz Elahi would remain in custody at Camp Jail, Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder.

The notification mentioned two cases had been registered against Elahi in Qila Gujjar Singh police station under serious provisions, including attempted murder and one case had been registered in the Ghalib Market police station under terrorism provisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023