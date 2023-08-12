BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC will take up PTI President’s plea on Tuesday

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi’s plea on Tuesday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the plea of the former chief minister of Punjab.

The PTI president had approached the top court against the verdict of a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on July 17 and prayed to set aside it.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on July 17 had suspended a single bench’s decision.

On July 14, the single bench of the high court prohibited the authorities from arresting the former Punjab chief minister in any undisclosed case. The Punjab government against that order had filed an intra-court petition.

The single bench of the LHC, while giving a verdict, ordered police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment not to arrest the accused in any undisclosed case against him. Justice Amjad Rafique had passed the order in a case seeking details of cases against the PTI stalwart.

Earlier, the Lahore DC issued the notification stating that Pervaiz Elahi would remain in custody at Camp Jail, Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder.

The notification mentioned two cases had been registered against Elahi in Qila Gujjar Singh police station under serious provisions, including attempted murder and one case had been registered in the Ghalib Market police station under terrorism provisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Supreme Court SC PTI Pervaiz Elahi SC judges PTI president

Comments

1000 characters

SC will take up PTI President’s plea on Tuesday

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

No problem with decision: Dar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

ST, FED return form: FTO directs FBR to rectify errors

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

Read more stories