Mayor greets Rs1.4bn special KMC grant

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab thanked Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for approving the 1.4 billion rupees special grant to pay the arrears of the retired employees of KMC and a 50% increase in the Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) share as in other districts of Karachi.

Mayor Karachi said that disbursement of salaries of all KMC employees along with increase from July 01 has been started.

He said that previously KMC received 269.646 million rupees in OZT from the Sindh government and now like other district with 50 percent increase, it will get 134.823 million rupees increase in this head. KMC used to get 281.437 million rupees in the head of pension from the Sindh government and a special grant of 650 million rupees.

Mayor Karachi said the salaries of KMC employees will be paid on time with 50% increase in OZT share. He said the special grant will be considerable help in paying the arrears of the retired municipal employees. Other problems of the KMC employees will also be solved.

He said that KMC officers and other employees should work with the intention of development of Karachi. Sindh government is taking all possible measures. The problems of the local bodies are also being solved so that these bodies can provide better facilities to the citizens at the lower level. He said that revenue departments of KMC must achieve the targets given in the budget so that the revenue of the institution could increase and they could serve the megacity in a better way through financial stability.

He said that the leadership of the PPP has worked on several projects to develop the infrastructure of Karachi, the fruits of which will be reaped by the citizens. He said the local bodies are also being made active, adding if the local government institutions are stable and active, the condition of the cities will also change and the problems of the citizens will get solved, for which measures will continue at all levels.