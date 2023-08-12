Illegal constructions in Lahore: Govt decides to tighten noose around govt officials

LAHORE: The Punjab local government department has decided to tighten the noose around government officials and facilitators involved in illegal constructions in Lahore.

On the order of Punjab Local Government Minister Amir Mir, the department started the process of blacklisting building inspectors and zonal planning officers involved in unauthorized constructions in the city’s nine zones; those falling in the blacklist would be barred from working in the field, disclosed a department’s spokesperson on Friday.

The local government department was determined hold building inspectors and zonal planning officers accountable for illegal constructions in their respective towns, and officers involved in bribery and corruption would be permanently blacklisted.

It has formed teams to conduct surveys and prepare reports on ongoing illegal constructions in various zones while surveys of construction activities have already commenced in Samanabad Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Shalimar Town and Wahga Town.

Commenting on this, the minister asserted that severe penalties would be imposed on all officials involved in illegal construction, and the department would itself file cases against corrupt officers.

He averred that officials who misuse their authority for personal gains and cause billions of rupees in losses to the public treasury would be given exemplary punishments.

He emphasized that immediate corrective measures would be taken against responsible individuals. The Minister warned the facilitators to rectify their behaviour or face legal consequences.

According to Punjab Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad, the survey teams would specifically focus on identifying commercial buildings in residential areas and their report would highlight instances of non-compliance with approved maps and unpermitted irregularities.

