BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Another rainy spell likely from tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: The entire upcountry is likely to see another monsoonal rainy spell from August 13 till 16, which may also cause floods and landslides, the Met Office said on Friday.

Moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave are likely to enter upcountry on August 13, which may produce rains, winds, thundershowers with some isolated downpours.

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar are likely to receive rain, wind-thundershowers and a few moderate to heavy falls in intermittent spells from August 13 till 16.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera Galliyat, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura may also see the rainy weather over the period.

Rain and wind-thundershowers are also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 14 to 16.

In occasional gaps, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar are also likely to experience rains on August 15 and 16.

Rains may increase water flows in local nullahs, streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad from August 14 till 16, the Met said.

Moderate to heavy falls are likely to cause urban floods in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore on August 14 and 15, which may also trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Growers should manage their farming activities keeping in view the rainy weather, while local public and tourists should also remain alert over the period.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. “All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

floods met office Karachi weather monsoon thundershowers

Comments

1000 characters

Another rainy spell likely from tomorrow

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

No problem with decision: Dar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

ST, FED return form: FTO directs FBR to rectify errors

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

Read more stories