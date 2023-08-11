KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.122 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,676.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.010 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.810 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.612 billion), DJ (PKR 1.750 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.241 billion), Platinum (PKR 764.448 million), Brent (PKR 267.982 million), Natural Gas (PKR 232.250 million), Silver (PKR 161.714 million), SP 500 (PKR 146.689 million), Copper (PKR 67.842 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 55.706 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 25.724 million was traded.

