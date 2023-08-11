BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
JI raises anomaly about CCI’s approved census results

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Thursday raised an anomaly about the CCI’s approved census results that differs the Nadra data on Karachi’s population, saying that the headcount outcome stands manipulated.

“The MQM stabbed Karachi and its citizens,” Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said that the MQM joined “heads and hands” with the PPP for the sake of some “monetary gains and perks” to condone the doctored census.

He said that there is a difference between the data of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company and National Database Registration Authority and that of the CCI’s approved census results.

He blamed the PPP and MQM for “twisting” the process of the seventh digital census to cement results of their own will.

He said that the city’s total population ranges to 35 million, citing the K-Electric 3.7 million meters. The census outcome is “undermining” the actual statistics of the citizens’ headcount, he added.

With adding hundreds of thousands of buildings in the city’s congested areas, which also house several families in multi-story structures, he said that if a household of 10 people is linked to an electricity meter, it still shows the population to around 37 million.

Similarly, he pointed out the household gas meters can also be taken into determining headcount in the city, which will help find out the big picture of the population.

He said that the Nadra data indicates some 19.1 million people as permanent citizens of the city according to their residential addresses and documents.

“In such a manner, the data suggests Karachi’s population should be 36.8 million,” he said that the truth behind the statistics shown in the census 2023 is “crystal clear”.

Karachi has become “the largest” city of Pashtuns with a prominent presence of Saraiki Kashmiris, Sindhis and Balochis, which Urdu speaking community leading as majority.

The PDM rule ruined the country with the coalition group more intending to accumulate “perks and luxuries” as it took an all-out advantage of the political and economic situation to its “gains”, he said

“The caretakers will be the continuation of the outgoing regime,” he added.

