BAFL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.62%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
HBL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.55 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.97%)
MLCF 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.53%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PIOC 95.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
PPL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
PRL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.48%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
TRG 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By 19.1 (0.39%)
BR30 17,712 Increased By 68 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,536 Increased By 308.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,222 Increased By 12 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to host Australian PM for an official US visit

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 10:53am

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to the United States for an official visit in late October, the first since winning election last year, according to a statement from his office on Thursday.

The leaders will hold talks on topics including the AUKUS security deal, climate change and critical minerals during the four-day visit from Oct. 23-26.

“My visit is an important opportunity to discuss our ambitious climate and clean energy transition, and shared goal of a strong, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said in a statement.

The trip comes at a time when mutual concerns about China’s rise are pushing the long-standing security partners closer together, most notably with the AUKUS deal, which will see Australia buy several US Virginia class submarines and contribute billions to expanding American shipyards.

Australia to provide more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Biden had originally planned to travel to Sydney in May for a meeting of Quad, an informal regional group made up of Australia, India, Japan and the US, but canceled due to debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

The four leaders instead met in May on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The White House said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the visit underscored both nations’ commitment to an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Albanese has also been invited to visit Beijing but has yet to set a date for a trip.

australia United States Anthony Albanese

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to host Australian PM for an official US visit

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

NA stands dissolved

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

US says watching prospect of election violence

Read more stories