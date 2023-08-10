KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.418 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,852.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.856 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.4911 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.021 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.259 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.290 billion), DJ (PKR 1.158 billion), Silver (PKR 446.457 million), Natural Gas (PKR 176.116 million), SP 500 (PKR 133.394 million), Copper (PKR 111.590 million), Brent (PKR 43.980 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 9.298 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 36.523 million was traded.

