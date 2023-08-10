Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Sanghar, 400 bales of Chowdagi, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 2800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Badin, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 400 bales of Sarhari, 1000 bales of Dour were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 2300 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 1800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Kacha Kaho were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,250 per maund, 1400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Toba Tek Singh, and 200 bales of Mungi Bangla were sold at Rs 18,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,935 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

