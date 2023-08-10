Message from Mohammad Jawed Bilwani, Vice Chairman Businessmen Group

TEXT: I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to honorable Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team for gracing KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards and assuring full support and cooperation to the business community of Karachi in dealing with numerous issues being faced since long which is the need of the hour.

Our beloved country is currently going through severe economic crises but thanks to the effective plan of action being pursued by the government, it seems that we are headed in the right direction which is going to take us to a point where the poor masses will be saved from inflation and the businesses would also be rescued from extremely high cost of doing business.

In order to pull the economy out of crises, I firmly believe that instead of depending on foreign aids and assistance, the government will have to create a conducive business environment wherein the cost of doing business has to be brought down so that the local production as well as exports could start picking up pace and we are able to fetch the desperately needed dollars for our motherland.

The exporters are undoubtedly the soldiers of our economy who are battling really hard for survival in the international markets but they need government’s support in shape of reduced energy tariffs and lower duties and taxes etc.

Here, I would also like to stress the need to bring down the key policy rate and refinance rate which were the currently at the all-time high level whereas stuck up ST refund and DLTL claims must also be released so that the business community gets the required liquidity for smoothly carrying on their businesses.

Although a lot of assurances have been given in a series of meetings held after Export Trophy Awards Ceremony but we hope and pray that all the decisions taken in these meetings are implemented in letter and spirit.

While once again congratulating the award recipients, I would like to praise the efforts being made by Chairman Businessmen Group Mr. Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Mr. Tahir Khaliq, Mr. Haroon Farooki, Mr. Anjum Nisar, General Secretary BMG Mr. AQ Khalil, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar and KCCI Managing Committee who are questing really hard for a conducive business environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023