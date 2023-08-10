End of PDM rule: PTI to observe a thanksgiving day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced to observe a “thanksgiving and salvation day” today (Thursday) over the end of what it alleged as “16-month-long reign of criminals, crooks, and fascists, which damaged the country to the point of no return – both economically and politically.”

The PTI core committee, which met here, strongly condemned PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s political victimization, violation of his fundamental rights, and heinous disinformation campaign against him during imprisonment.

The committee took serious notice of the life threats being faced by the party chief and demanded he must be immediately allowed food and drinking water from home.

It was also decided that August 10 would be observed as “thanksgiving and salvation day” during which they would present a complete and detailed analysis of the country’s destruction caused by 16-month-long “inept, incompetent, and brutal” rule of the 13-party coalition.

It was decided that the nation would be informed as how the PDM regime ruined the country’s economy, politics and constitution, besides completely collapsing the system of state and governance.

The PTI would shed light on “the worst censorship and curb on freedom of expression and the media along with the ongoing repression and revenge against journalists and lawyers”.

In addition, the party would present the details before the nation regarding the economic massacre of the people through skyrocketing inflation and complete destruction of the economy so as to educate the countrymen about the damage done by the PDM regime during its tenure.

Besides, the PTI would present a detailed report of the PDM regime’s “criminal deviation from the constitution, deprivation of the right to vote by avoiding elections and murder of democracy with the help of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).”

Similarly, the participants decided to inform the nation of what it called shameful attempts of the PDM government to ridicule the judiciary through the use of parliament and state machinery to prevent them from exercising their constitutional and legal roles to safeguard the constitution and fundamental rights of the citizens of the country.

The participants of the meeting expressed deep disappointment at the court hearing on the appeal against the sentence of the former prime minister.

The committee strongly condemned summoning and harassment of PTI legal team Naeem Haider Panjutha and Khawaja Haris by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), saying it was nothing but the worst example of revenge.

It strongly denounced the registration of false cases against PTI legal wizards, Sher Afzal Marwat and Umer Niazi and the state's efforts to thwart legal fraternity from representing PTI chief.

