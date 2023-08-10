Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,227.6
High: 48,334.53
Low: 47,262.37
Net Change: 797.77
Volume (000): 183,276
Value (000): 12,537,265
Makt Cap (000) 1,700,052,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,887.93
NET CH (+) 110.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,110.32
NET CH (+) 94.4
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,360.22
NET CH (+) 195.9
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,332.58
NET CH (+) 508.09
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,472.43
NET CH (+) 113.44
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,922.05
NET CH (+) 16.57
------------------------------------
As on: 09-Aug-2023
====================================
