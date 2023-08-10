KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 09, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,227.6 High: 48,334.53 Low: 47,262.37 Net Change: 797.77 Volume (000): 183,276 Value (000): 12,537,265 Makt Cap (000) 1,700,052,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,887.93 NET CH (+) 110.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,110.32 NET CH (+) 94.4 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,360.22 NET CH (+) 195.9 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,332.58 NET CH (+) 508.09 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,472.43 NET CH (+) 113.44 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,922.05 NET CH (+) 16.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-Aug-2023 ====================================

