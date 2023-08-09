India knock Pakistan out of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy with 4-0 win

Indian men’s hockey team registered a comprehensive 4-0 win against arch-rival Pakistan in their last Pool match in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The results saw India finishing as the table toppers after the group stage encounters, while Pakistan crashed out of the semi-finals race after the 4-0 hammering.

For India, Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in the first half, Gurjan Singh scored in the third quarter to put India 3-0 up and put the match out of reach for Pakistan.

Mandeep Singh then put his name on the scoreboard with less than 5 minutes remaining in the game.

Pakistan were awarded a goal in the first quarter before India broke the deadlock, but the decision was reversed after an early review.

Pakistan, Japan, and Korea all had the same number of points, but the latter teams made their way to the semi-finals due to better goal difference.