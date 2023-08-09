BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
S&P 500 edges down ahead of Disney results, inflation data

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2023 07:34pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were modestly lower early Wednesday ahead of Disney results and inflation data that will be influential in upcoming Federal Reserve decisions.

Analysts have pointed to low trading volumes this week, with many Wall Street desks empty in a lull period before September.

But individual stocks are still fluctuating on new corporate earnings reports and markets will be closely watching Thursday’s consumer price index data.

Wall St falls as Moody’s bank downgrades spark broad sell-off

About 39 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 35,319.14.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,494.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.4 percent to 13,822.61.

Disney, which releases quarterly results later Wednesday, rose 0.5 percent as its ESPN sports network announced a licensing deal with Penn Entertainment to create a branded sportsbook as both companies try to monetize sports-betting.

Penn jumped 14.5 percent.

But Lyft slid 7.3 percent as the ride-hailing company reported a loss of $114.3 million. Chief Executive Erin Brewer said the company has “strong ride momentum going into Q3 and the back half of the year.”

